Ski star Manuel Feller has the highest advertising value

In general, winter sports are also the most important sector for sports sponsorship, with around 30 percent coming from skiing, followed by soccer with around 24 percent and Formula 1 with just under 19 percent. "Overall, however, the importance of skiing for the advertising market has declined somewhat in the last five years, while Formula 1, for example, has become more important," says Grell. This is also due to sporting successes. Marcel Hirscher last won the Ski World Cup in 2019, after which Switzerland gradually replaced Austria as the most successful nation. In soccer, on the other hand, the national team created a good atmosphere in the country and in Formula 1, an Austrian team, Red Bull, clearly dominated the competition.