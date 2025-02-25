120,000 euros per year for wind turbines in Obsteig

The agricultural community and the municipality can also make good use of the compensation payments of more than 120,000 euros per year over 20 to 30 years, as the construction of a sewage system and water supply are due on the alpine pasture. In times of tight municipal finances, the wind turbines would of course create financial freedom. In addition, the operating company "ImWind" has offered those affected the opportunity to become members of a citizens' energy community and to offer a fixed price for green electricity guaranteed for 20 years from commissioning at Simmering. A meeting will be held on Wednesday.