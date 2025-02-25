Vorteilswelt
Plans and resistance

120,000 euros per year for wind turbines in Obsteig

Nachrichten
25.02.2025 16:09

Green electricity is to be generated on the Simmering in the municipality of Obsteig in the Tyrolean district of Imst. But even before the exact plans are known, there is already fierce opposition.

Wind turbines are controversial. And Tyrol will certainly never become a land of wind power, but even in this country it will not be possible to completely ignore wind energy. In accordance with a current directive, so-called acceleration zones are currently being designated throughout Austria and also in Tyrol, in which the general conditions for wind energy are basically given. One of these is the Simmering, a mountain that (with the Tschirgant) separates the Inn and Gurgl valleys.

"Not fundamentally against everything"
The local agricultural community and the municipality of Obsteig are in favor of this: "The Simmering is a man-made cultural landscape that has been farmed for centuries. It is our responsibility to maintain it sustainably and economically - you can't be fundamentally against everything," they say.

The agricultural community and the municipality can also make good use of the compensation payments of more than 120,000 euros per year over 20 to 30 years, as the construction of a sewage system and water supply are due on the alpine pasture. In times of tight municipal finances, the wind turbines would of course create financial freedom. In addition, the operating company "ImWind" has offered those affected the opportunity to become members of a citizens' energy community and to offer a fixed price for green electricity guaranteed for 20 years from commissioning at Simmering. A meeting will be held on Wednesday.

Mr. Estermann's fight against the windmills
But before the exact plans are known, there is already resistance - from Gerd Estermann from Mötz. He has declared a "fight against the windmills" and attacked landowners and local authorities: "It is this venality of landowners and political decision-makers that is increasingly leading to the loss of intact natural areas in our country." He also attacks the state: "From this perspective, the bonus of 100,000 euros offered by the Tyrolean state government for the first wind turbine erected in Tyrol is also counterproductive!"

In addition to the project in Obsteig, he also has the well-known Feldringer soils on his protection plan: According to Estermann, a wind farm is also to be built there.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

