Animal hid itself
Cat survived three weeks in sofa during relocation
Cats are known to have seven lives - and the cat "Sunny-Loo" must have used up a few of them in this incident in the USA. When the removal men arrived, the velvet paw hid in a sofa. It took three weeks for the furniture to arrive at her new home: The cat survived the ordeal starving.
The Hanson family from the US state of Washington recently moved to Colorado Springs. However, when the movers arrived, their cat "Sunny-Loo" disappeared without a trace. The family searched in vain for the animal. In the end, the Hansons had to make the move with a heavy heart.
"It was very upsetting and made me very sad," Hannah Hanson told local media. After three weeks, the furniture finally arrived at their new home - and the sofa was also unpacked. As the children sat on the sofa, they suddenly heard meowing.
Cat got into sofa via hole in hiding place
"I rushed in there, pulled out the sofa bed and could see that there was a small hole under the armrest where the noise was coming from," says Andy Hanson, describing the reunion with the pet.
"Sunny-Loo" had hidden in a hole and stayed there for weeks. The starving cat was nursed back to health by a vet. The Hansons are overjoyed to be able to embrace their survival artist again.
