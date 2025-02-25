Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Animal hid itself

Cat survived three weeks in sofa during relocation

Nachrichten
25.02.2025 08:28

Cats are known to have seven lives - and the cat "Sunny-Loo" must have used up a few of them in this incident in the USA. When the removal men arrived, the velvet paw hid in a sofa. It took three weeks for the furniture to arrive at her new home: The cat survived the ordeal starving.

0 Kommentare

The Hanson family from the US state of Washington recently moved to Colorado Springs. However, when the movers arrived, their cat "Sunny-Loo" disappeared without a trace. The family searched in vain for the animal. In the end, the Hansons had to make the move with a heavy heart.

"It was very upsetting and made me very sad," Hannah Hanson told local media. After three weeks, the furniture finally arrived at their new home - and the sofa was also unpacked. As the children sat on the sofa, they suddenly heard meowing.

You can see Sunny-Loo's distress at the ordeal. (Bild: kameraone)
You can see Sunny-Loo's distress at the ordeal.
(Bild: kameraone)

Cat got into sofa via hole in hiding place
"I rushed in there, pulled out the sofa bed and could see that there was a small hole under the armrest where the noise was coming from," says Andy Hanson, describing the reunion with the pet.

"Sunny-Loo" had hidden in a hole and stayed there for weeks. The starving cat was nursed back to health by a vet. The Hansons are overjoyed to be able to embrace their survival artist again. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf