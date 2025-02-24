Gold continues to soar
Concerns about Trump: gold price climbs to record high
Since the beginning of the year, gold has gained 13 percent in value - on Monday, the price reached a new all-time high. In the afternoon, the troy ounce (approx. 31.1 grams) traded at 2956.19 US dollars (2824.84 euros) on the London Stock Exchange, the highest it has ever been.
It had traded slightly lower in the morning. The gold price last reached a high last Thursday. The gold price also rose in euro terms. The price rose to 2824.19 euros per ounce in the afternoon.
Ukraine situation unsettles investors
Funds traded on the stock exchange and backed by physical gold (gold ETFs) saw the highest inflows of funds since 2022 last week.
Rising concerns about US President Donald Trump's trade and global policy boosted demand, according to the market. In particular, the assumption of Russian positions in the Ukraine war had unsettled the markets.
Goldman Sachs recently raised its price forecast significantly. Due in part to gold purchases by central banks, the US investment bank expects the price of the precious metal to reach 3100 dollars per troy ounce by the end of the year.
The price of gold has been soaring since the beginning of the year. During this time, the precious metal has gained around 13 percent.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
