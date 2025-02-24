Stays hard on the line
Lavrov now sets conditions for an end to the war
On the third anniversary of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, Moscow has reiterated its conditions for an end to the fighting. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made it clear that a ceasefire would only take place if the negotiations produce a "stable and sustainable result that satisfies Russia".
Moscow's core demands include recognition of the occupied territories by Ukraine and a "binding categorical renunciation of the country's NATO membership", he said at a press conference in Ankara on Monday.
Following the annexation of Crimea in 2014, Russia also claimed the territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk and included them in its constitution. Moscow is now demanding that Kiev officially renounce these regions.
Peskov: USA ready to talk, Europe not
Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Europe of not being interested in a diplomatic solution. "The Europeans continue to pursue the path of their conviction that they must continue the war," he criticized. In contrast, the USA was interested in reaching an agreement.
Russia and the USA have already started direct talks. High-ranking representatives from both sides met in Saudi Arabia last week. Ukraine and European states criticized the fact that they were not involved in these negotiations.
Erdogan offers to mediate
Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has once again offered to mediate. He emphasized that Turkey continues to maintain close relations with both Ukraine and Russia and sees itself as a host for negotiations. He also discussed this mediation role with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi during his visit to Ankara.
Whether negotiations will actually take place under these conditions remains uncertain. Ukraine has repeatedly emphasized that it will not accept any loss of territory. Western countries also regard the Russian demands as unacceptable and emphasize Ukraine's territorial integrity.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
