Thomas Arzt: Teachers in the spiral of violence

Reports of aggression are omnipresent at the moment. What current phenomena are you dealing with in the plot?

It's about the loss of certainties and moral coordinates. What we describe as "civilization" is capable of barbaric developments. This is nothing new. We are just experiencing it again extremely directly at the moment. Ideas of violence are running rampant - and they are being celebrated! Those who rigorously show strength, beat others up and rule without consideration are politically cheered. The result is "unease", which manifests itself in the characters in many different ways.