Animals in search of a home
Every day, many dogs, cats and small animals end up in the rescue centers of animal shelters. They all deserve a second chance to find a home with loving owners and to go through thick and thin with them. Every week, we present furry friends who are looking for a new home.
The cat house of the "Krone" animal corner is home to cats that have often lost their homes due to tragic circumstances. Now some of them are ready for a loving home. If you would like to meet these lovely furry friends, call 0680/150 77 27.
Mongrel Kapibara (six years old) is in need of cuddles and gets on well with other dogs. The friendly male dog would love a loving home with a garden. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
The playful mixed-breed dog Lola (four years old) is friendly towards people and dogs. As she reacts insecurely to environmental stimuli, she is looking for a home on the quiet outskirts of town or in the countryside with patient owners. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Panos and Ilios (three years old) did not have an easy start. The inseparable Labrador mix duo are looking for a loving forever home with an active family. If you are interested, please call 0660/818 61 80.
Due to an illness of her owners, Lilly (nine years old) has to be given away with a heavy heart. The lovely velvet paw would love a cuddly single place with secure outdoor access. If you are interested, please call 0650/305 54 40.
Zorro (two years old) is a good-natured and friendly male dog who enjoys any form of attention. We are looking for active dog owners who enjoy training together. If you are interested, please call 0660/890 84 29.
Enrico - two years old - was once found running loose on the street. The male dog enjoys any attention from people he knows and is friendly and open-minded. He is a little skeptical with strangers and needs a little time to break the ice. His new owners should therefore allow plenty of time and patience for him to settle in, as he still has to learn basic things like driving a car etc. Enrico is an active dog and would like to be challenged accordingly in his new home. If you are interested, please contact 01/73 41 10 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Traubi - three years old - is a bright and playful mixed-breed male who tends to bark when excited or unsure. With the right dog owners by his side and the necessary calm, the four-legged friend will certainly get rid of this behavior over time. A quiet home would be ideal for Traubi, which is why we are looking for a place on the outskirts of the city or in the countryside. If you are interested, please contact 01/73 41 10 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Tinchen - tracked down by a dog - was found under a car. The two-month-old female rabbit is now safe at TierQuarTier Vienna and is waiting for a loving family. Tinchen loves to hop around with other rabbits and can be integrated into an existing rabbit family or move out with a suitable partner. If you are interested, please contact 01/73 41 10 20 or kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Chino (ten months old) is a bright and lively Münsterländer mix. This lovely male dog is waiting for a home with an active family who enjoy training together. If you are interested, please contact 0664/283 00 23 or www.tierpension-schandl.at
Dark - six years old - is an attentive companion who enjoys learning and has mastered the basic commands. With his stamina and energy, he is the perfect dog for long walks, where he explores his surroundings with enthusiasm. The four-legged friend not only enjoys physical exercise, but also brain games. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Africa - eight years old - is a very intelligent and lively four-legged friend who likes to be kept physically and mentally occupied and is enthusiastic about agility and search games. Once the ice has been broken with strangers, the Pit Bull Terrier mix is affectionate and cuddly. This friendly furry friend is looking for patient dog owners who would like to experience many more wonderful adventures with him. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Ronny is about eight months old and was found running free. Fortunately, the male rabbit was able to recover from stress at TierQuarTier Vienna and is now eagerly hoping for a family where he can finally experience love and security. Ronny would be happy to move out together with a suitable partner animal or be integrated into an existing rabbit family. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Due to their owner's health problems, Alma (five years old) and Moritz (four years old) have to be relinquished with a heavy heart. Together, the pretty, rather shy velvet paws are looking for a loving forever home. If you are interested, please call 0676/700 92 96.
The trio of cats live at Assisi-Hof in Stockerau after the death of their beloved owner. The three cats have spent their entire lives together and are now looking for a loving forever home. Almuth (twelve years old) is thawing out more and more every day, loves to be stroked and enjoys attention. Camila (twelve years old) and Elvira (eleven years old), on the other hand, are still very shy and prefer to keep to themselves. But with patience and love, they too will gain confidence. If you are interested, please contact 0660/3489863 or office@tierschutzverein.at
Due to a change in circumstances, the lovely male dog Charlie (one year old) has to be given away with a heavy heart. This lively furry friend would be delighted to have a patient, experienced dog owner. If you are interested, please call 0676/325 53 80.
The active German shorthair Flecki (five years old) loves to run around in the meadows - but his hunting instinct is very strong. The good-natured whirlwind is looking for experienced, loving dog owners who enjoy training together. If you are interested, please call 0660/516 18 22.
Mixed-breed dog Bonny (eight years old) is people-friendly and enjoys lots of cuddles. She gets on well with dogs, but would like to be the only princess in her future home. We are looking for a home with a garden in the countryside. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Emilio (three years old) needs a short introductory phase to build up trust. The mixed-breed male can be left alone for periods of time and is compatible with other dogs, depending on how friendly they are. As he sometimes defends his food, children in the same household should be at least of teenage age so that he can stick to the rules. We are looking for a home in the countryside. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Mixed-breed male Santo (about eight years old) is people-friendly and dog-compatible. The sweet dog grandpa is already deaf and shows signs of age-related "aches and pains". We are looking for a barrier-free home with a garden on the quiet outskirts of town or in the countryside. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Schmollinksi (one year old) always impresses with his handsome appearance and beautiful coat. He was found running free outside. Now he finally wants to settle down, find loving two-legged friends and finally become part of a rabbit family. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Herkules (eight years old) is a sociable male dog who initially needs time to gain trust. The mixed-breed dog loves long walks and is happy to be kept busy. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Pit Bull Terrier Speedy (five years old) is a friendly and very cuddly dog who can only show his affectionate nature when he trusts someone. Speedy is easily unsettled in unfamiliar situations. This handsome male dog is looking for a relaxed home with experienced and patient people at his side. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Five adorable puppies (sixteen weeks old) are waiting for loving homes. Responsible owners who would like to get to know this bright bunch of rascals should call 0664/416 36 33.
At the Assisi farm in Stockerau, these two goats like to go exploring together. Seppi, a cheeky little goat with lots of charm, is always a source of merriment, while Ferdi particularly enjoys being cuddled and pampered. Both would like a new herd where they are welcome and are longing for a caregiver who will give them regular affection. If you are interested, please contact 0660/348 98 63 or office@tierschutzverein.at.
As soon as Socki and her brother Bärli have gained their trust, they show their cuddly nature. We are urgently looking for a new home for this loving, five-year-old free-range couple, whose owner has sadly passed away. Anyone interested should call 0650/978 13 12.
Mona is suffering greatly from the tragic loss of her owner. The good-natured, knee-high mixed dog (ten years old) is longingly waiting for someone who has time for her and who will give her lots of attention and loving care as an individual princess. If you would like to give Mona a few more good years, please contact us on 0676/773 45 77.
Mali is a quick learner and has already been able to prove this in a nature conservation dog project. We are looking for a home with a garden in the countryside for this friendly mixed-breed dog. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Raven is friendly towards people and dogs. Typical of her breed, the two-year-old shepherd mix is a sporty whirlwind. We are looking for a childless home on the outskirts of town or in the countryside for this cuddly nose. People who have enough time for her and can keep her busy should contact us at hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Mixed-breed dog Schneewittchen - unfortunately she has not been allowed to get to know much in her life so far - needs a little time with people to gain their trust. Once she has built up trust, however, she develops into a cuddly cuddle ball. We are looking for a quiet, child-free home with an escape-proof garden in the countryside alongside a confident second dog for this four-year-old fur nose. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Balou did not have an easy start. The lovely rabbit was able to recover from his ordeal at Assisi-Hof in Stockerau. Now he is looking for a loving home where he can dig, hop and enjoy the company of other rabbits in a small, quiet group. Anyone interested should contact us on 0660/348 98 63 or office@tierschutzverein.at.
With Oskar, the way to the heart is clearly through the stomach and he can definitely be bribed with a treat or two. Due to his age, the fifteen-year-old four-legged friend is no longer physically fit and prefers to go for a walk at his own pace. The friendly male came to TierQuarTier very overweight and needs to lose weight. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at
8-month-old "Aida" was left in a box together with other hamsters. She is looking for a loving home where she can get to know the finer things in life and be well looked after. Hamsters are loners and rarely get along with other hamsters on a permanent basis, which is why they should be kept alone. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at
Lasko is a lively whirlwind who is full of energy and motivated to learn new things. He is a little reserved towards strangers at first, but the ice is quickly broken with the right treat. Everyday life at the shelter is still stressful for him, which is why this friendly male dog has difficulty calming down. Stimuli such as crowds of people, cars or noise are particularly difficult for him at the moment. Lasko needs a confident owner who can give him security and patiently help him to cope with such situations. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at
EMERGENCY! It is with a heavy heart that the owners have to part with their beloved velvet paws Siri and Quietschi (both nineteen years old) for health reasons. Who can give the inseparable outdoor cats a nice retirement? 0699/108 014 26.
Curry - the friendly one
Curry (ten years old) is a mixed-breed male dog who is friendly, lively and loves to cuddle. He usually gets on well with other dogs, but is also very pushy, so that it often gets too much for the others. We are looking for a home on the outskirts of town or in the countryside for this lovely male. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Tom (four years old) is unfortunately not doing well at the shelter. The poor mixed-breed dog is very stressed and keeps getting sick as a result. He is very friendly with people after a short period of getting to know them, but needs time to overcome his shyness. He gets along with dogs on a friendly basis. Tom is eagerly waiting for a home with a garden in the countryside, preferably with an existing dog he likes. Who can help Tom to regain his playfulness? If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Dani (twelve years old) is a friendly, fit and lively male dog who loves people and gets on well with other dogs. We are looking for a home in the countryside for this sprightly senior, as he reacts insecurely to new environmental stimuli and encounters with dogs on the lead. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Lechee (fourteen years old) & Luisa (thirteen years old) have known each other all their lives and are very attached to each other. They are therefore looking for a loving forever home together with patient dog owners. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundeevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Girl rabbit Evianna (three months old) was found running loose on the street. She would be happy to be integrated into an existing rabbit family or move out with a suitable partner animal. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Zorro (two years old) is generally friendly, but does not want to be attacked by strangers straight away. The male dog is in his element on walks and loves to explore his surroundings. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Seven adorable puppies (four months) are waiting for loving homes at the Schandl boarding kennel. Responsible dog owners who would like to get to know this bright bunch of rascals should contact us on 0664/2830023 or www.tierpension-schandl.at
Castro (ten years old) and Twister (nine years old) live at Assisi-Hof in Stockerau and both have diabetes. Both paws need insulin twice a day. They are very well-behaved and patient patients. Otherwise, both cats are in perfect health. They are looking for a loving home where they will get lots of attention and time. If you are interested, please call 0660/348 98 63.
Mixed-breed male Charly (eleven years old) needs some time to overcome his skepticism with strangers, he gets on well with dogs. He is looking for a home in the countryside - preferably with a garden - with owners who are not necessarily looking for a cuddly dog. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
American Shepherd Bulka (three years old) needs a bit of time with people to open up and is compatible with dogs if she is liked. We are looking for people who would like to keep this active dog busy with agility or dog dancing and who can offer her a home in the countryside. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Sheep poodle Cassie (five years old) is people and dog friendly. As she suffers from HD, we are looking for a barrier-free home with a garden. She has already had her first operation - the second will follow soon. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Initially shy, Wilma (four years old) is now a confident and cuddly dog with people she knows. She loves to be active and enjoys walks. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
