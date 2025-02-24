European solution
EU chief wants to present a new armaments plan
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called for further support for Ukraine and held out the prospect of new projects. She wants to present European armaments projects in the near future.
"A free and sovereign Ukraine is in the interest of the entire world," said the German politician a few hours before a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev.
Now that Ukraine's budget gap for 2025 has been closed, the immediate delivery of weapons and ammunition must be accelerated. Von der Leyen said that she would soon present a comprehensive plan on how the EU's arms production and defense capabilities could be expanded. Ukraine will also benefit from this.
Moldova to be integrated into the electricity market
Von der Leyen also announced further measures to increase the energy security of Ukraine and the European Union. Accordingly, the electricity market of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova is to be fully integrated into the EU electricity market by the end of next year.
"Our close partnership is in the interests of Ukraine, but also in the interests of Europe," said the former German defense minister. According to her assessment, Ukraine's highly innovative and efficient defense industry, for example, can strengthen the EU.
Top-level meeting in Kiev
Von der Leyen made her comments on the anniversary of the Russian war of aggression on a trip to Kiev, where she intends to take part in a conference organized by Selenskyj together with Western heads of state and government this Monday. She will be accompanied by EU Council President António Costa and around 20 EU Commissioners.
The meeting in Kiev is considered particularly important since US President Donald Trump has made it clear that Ukraine can no longer rely on extensive military aid from the United States. Instead, Trump wants to force Ukraine and Russia to negotiate an end to the war. Meanwhile, the Russian armed forces continue to advance in eastern Ukraine, where they have captured numerous towns and villages in recent weeks and months. The new situation will also be discussed at a special EU summit in Brussels on March 6.
