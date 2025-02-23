Danish bestseller published by Graz publishing house

The female body, a prison

Høeg (translation: Gerd and Ingrid Weinreich) finds a particularly empathetic tone for the apparent contradictions in Mia's life, for example when she takes care of her friend Gro after her abortion. Høeg deliberately uses metaphors from feminist literary history, such as Sylvia Plath's "Glass Bell": the female body, motherhood, prison and liberation at the same time. "Hunger" takes up a topic that is (still) rarely dealt with in literature and is also always a plea for freedom of choice.