Ski queen in tears

Shiffrin: “Something special to share with her”

Nachrichten
23.02.2025 16:49

Mikaela Shiffrin has spoken out after her historic 100th World Cup success in Sestriere. "I think it's very special to share this with my teammate Paula Moltzan," the ski queen said emotionally. She then tearfully thanked her colleagues and coaching team. After all, there are not only successful times behind the US American ... 

0 Kommentare

Shiffrin celebrated the 100th World Cup victory of her career in Sestriere, becoming the first female ski racer to break the magic mark. Things got emotional afterwards. After the anniversary victory, the 19-year-old initially seemed disbelieving, she remained lying in the snow in the finish area for a while before the great joy set in. Then the first tears flowed and there was joking and celebrating with Molzan and other colleagues. 

The omens were actually not particularly good on Friday and Saturday. Shiffrin was 25th in the giant slalom in Sestriere and had missed out on qualifying for the second run. A difficult phase, as her manager Kilian Albrecht explained in an ORF TV interview: "It was difficult for her yesterday, she wasn't in a very good mental state either. Today she did exactly the right thing." 

The ski queen then finally spoke herself and focused on one particular aspect: "It's a lot to take in. It's overwhelming and it's exciting. I think it's very special to share this with my teammate Paula," said Shiffrin, who as the half-time leader had said that she would go into the final without any expectations or pressure.

Shiffrin thanks her colleagues and coaches
She then saw it as a training day with Paula, in which they both stepped on the gas. "And we made it possible." With tears in her eyes, she thanked her colleagues and the coaching team. And explained once again that you shouldn't take victories for granted, to achieve one you have to give your best in the face of incredibly strong competitors.

"Mikaela Shiffrin is truly unique. Not only does she set record after record in her sport, but she does so with a sense of humility and grace," said Sophie Goldschmidt, president of the US Ski and Snowboard Association, in a statement. "We are so happy to have watched the greatest of all time reach this hundred mark in the sport and further etch her name in the history books."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Folgen Sie uns auf