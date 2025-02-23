Accident driver refused to take a drug test at home

Drunk drivers and speeders

Incidentally, the police focused their checks on the night of Sunday in Flachgau and the city of Salzburg. The officers carried out a whopping 220 alcohol tests and not a single one was negative. Only in the Gastein Valley did the officers catch a 30-year-old woman from Pinzgau. She had a blood alcohol level of 1.1 per mille, lost her driver's license and was reported to the police. The same happened to a 42-year-old man from Pongau who sped into the speed trap at 102 km/h in the 50 km/h speed limit.