Car in the ditch
Accident driver refused to take a drug test at home
Witnesses reported that a van was lying in a ditch on the Kreuzberg Landesstraße in Bischofshofen. The officers found the driver at home: There, the 37-year-old refused to take the drug test and blamed the accident on his work colleagues. There is also positive news: In Flachgau, 220 alcohol tests were negative.
On Sunday morning, the phone was ringing off the hook at the Bischofshofen police station: several witnesses reported a white van lying in the ditch. The police went to the scene of the accident and found the vehicle next to the Kreuzberg Landesstraße near the St. Rupert private grammar school there.
During the course of the investigation, police officers asked the driver to take an alcohol and drug test at his home address. After the alcohol test was negative, the 37-year-old man from Pongau refused the preliminary drug test and a clinical examination.
The police took away his driver's license for the time being and reported him to the relevant authorities. The 37-year-old tried to blame his work colleagues for the accident on the evening of February 22, which the investigating police officers were able to disprove on the spot.
Drunk drivers and speeders
Incidentally, the police focused their checks on the night of Sunday in Flachgau and the city of Salzburg. The officers carried out a whopping 220 alcohol tests and not a single one was negative. Only in the Gastein Valley did the officers catch a 30-year-old woman from Pinzgau. She had a blood alcohol level of 1.1 per mille, lost her driver's license and was reported to the police. The same happened to a 42-year-old man from Pongau who sped into the speed trap at 102 km/h in the 50 km/h speed limit.
And on Sunday morning, a police patrol noticed a 25-year-old man from Salzburg. The check revealed: 1.54 per mille, driving license gone, charges to follow!
