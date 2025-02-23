Trump: USA wants aid money for Ukraine back

Sad record
According to the Ukrainian army, Russia attacked Ukraine on Sunday night with more drones than ever before since the invasion of the country began in February 2022.
Ukraine has been defending itself against Russian attacks for three years. These are a daily occurrence. But on Sunday night, according to the Ukrainian army, Russia attacked its war-torn neighbor with more drones than ever before since the invasion of the country began in February 2022.
A total of 267 unmanned flying objects were detected in the airspace over the country, a "record number" for a single attack.
Impacts in Kiev
138 drones were intercepted by air defenses, 119 were "lost" without causing any damage, the spokesperson added. He did not provide any information on the other ten drones. According to an army spokesperson, the capital region of Kiev and other regions were "hit" (see image below).
Russia also reports attack
For its part, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that twenty drones launched from Ukraine had been "destroyed". Since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression, the Ukrainian army has repeatedly attacked military bases and industrial facilities on Russian territory - with the declared aim of preventing Russian attacks and disrupting the Russian army's supply routes.
US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, says he wants to reclaim the aid that his predecessor Joe Biden's government has provided to Ukraine over the past three years. "I'm negotiating with President Selensky. I am negotiating with President Putin. I'm trying to get or secure the money back," Trump told a conference of US conservative activists and politicians (CPAC) in National Harbor near Washington on Saturday.
"I want them to give us something for all the money we've raised. We want rare earths and oil, everything we can get," Trump told the conference participants. "We're going to get our money back because it's just not fair."
Kiev insists on security guarantees
The US government is currently negotiating an agreement with Kiev under which Ukraine is to supply the USA with rare earths in return for the military aid it receives. However, the Ukrainian side said on Saturday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi was not prepared to sign the document in its current form. Kiev is insisting on security guarantees from the USA as part of the agreement.
