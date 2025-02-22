Bulls notes
The defense was Salzburg’s trump card
Runners-up Salzburg celebrated their longed-for first win in 2025 against the team of the moment, Austria Vienna, and ended their drought. The Bullen scores in detail from "Krone" editor Christoph Nister.
In the first league win since the 3-0 win against Klagenfurt on December 14, three players were able to play themselves into the display.
OUR NOTES: 6 team-high, 5 very strong, 4 strong, 3 average, 2 weak, 1 not his day, 0 underused
Alexander Schlager 4
Made one outstanding save against Guenouche, otherwise hardly challenged, but always an important support.
Leandro Morgalla 3
Stable performance, didn't cause much trouble at left back.
Joane Gadou 5
Very strong - he had Malone and Co. firmly under control!
Samson Baidoo 5
Worked really well with Gadou and, like his partner, didn't let anything get in the way in defense.
Tim Trummer 3
A very successful debut. Simply played the passes that were required of him. Gave a real sample of his talent in Vienna.
Nicolas Capaldo 4
Venomous, lively, snappy! Was not only in demand as a clearer, but also recorded five shots on goal and two assists (both top marks).
Mads Bidstrup 4
He led the way and never shied away from a duel. Harmonized superbly with his partner Capaldo.
Moussa Yeo 1
The Malian didn't manage much at Austria. Had the 2:0 at his feet after a counter-attack, but was denied by Sahin-Radlinger.
Oscar Gloukh 4
Showed his best side again this time, scoring the winning goal.
Yorbe Vertessen 5
What he did had hand and foot! Was millimeters too far forward for an offside goal. Helped out superbly with the defensive work!
Adam Daghim 1
You can't deny his efforts. But nothing came of it. Many ball losses.
Diambou, E. Baidoo, Nene, Terzic, Ratkov 0
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.