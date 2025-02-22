Vorteilswelt
Bulls notes

The defense was Salzburg’s trump card

Nachrichten
22.02.2025 23:00

Runners-up Salzburg celebrated their longed-for first win in 2025 against the team of the moment, Austria Vienna, and ended their drought. The Bullen scores in detail from "Krone" editor Christoph Nister.

In the first league win since the 3-0 win against Klagenfurt on December 14, three players were able to play themselves into the display.

OUR NOTES: 6 team-high, 5 very strong, 4 strong, 3 average, 2 weak, 1 not his day, 0 underused

Alexander Schlager 4
Made one outstanding save against Guenouche, otherwise hardly challenged, but always an important support.

Leandro Morgalla 3
Stable performance, didn't cause much trouble at left back.

Joane Gadou 5
Very strong - he had Malone and Co. firmly under control!

Samson Baidoo 5
Worked really well with Gadou and, like his partner, didn't let anything get in the way in defense.

Showed why the Bulls think so highly of him: Gadou
Showed why the Bulls think so highly of him: Gadou
(Bild: GEPA)

Tim Trummer 3
A very successful debut. Simply played the passes that were required of him. Gave a real sample of his talent in Vienna.

Nicolas Capaldo 4
Venomous, lively, snappy! Was not only in demand as a clearer, but also recorded five shots on goal and two assists (both top marks).

Mads Bidstrup 4
He led the way and never shied away from a duel. Harmonized superbly with his partner Capaldo.

Moussa Yeo 1
The Malian didn't manage much at Austria. Had the 2:0 at his feet after a counter-attack, but was denied by Sahin-Radlinger.

Oscar Gloukh 4
Showed his best side again this time, scoring the winning goal.

Yorbe Vertessen 5
What he did had hand and foot! Was millimeters too far forward for an offside goal. Helped out superbly with the defensive work!

Yorbe Vertessen (right) was the hoped-for boost against the Violets.
Yorbe Vertessen (right) was the hoped-for boost against the Violets.
(Bild: GEPA)

Adam Daghim 1
You can't deny his efforts. But nothing came of it. Many ball losses.

Diambou, E. Baidoo, Nene, Terzic, Ratkov 0

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Nister
Christoph Nister
