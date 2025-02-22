"The supreme discipline"
Historic victory! Svancer leads the overall standings
Matej Svancer has won the Ski Freestyle Slopestyle World Cup in Stoneham (Canada) and taken the lead in the overall "Park and Pipe" World Cup rankings.
The man from Salzburg scored 89.43 points in the second run on Saturday, putting him in first place ahead of New Zealanders Luca Harrington (87.54) and Ben Barclay (87.00). Svancer had finished the first run in 13th place after a fall.
It was the first ever World Cup victory for an Austrian in slopestyle. The 20-year-old moved up from third place in the overall standings and is now 17 points ahead of Harrington. The halfpipe World Cup is already over, so the third-placed American Alex Ferreira can no longer score points. The decision will be made in mid-March at the final in Tignes, France, where another slopestyle and a big air are on the program.
"For me, slopestyle is the supreme discipline, because creativity is just as important as perfect skiing," said Svancer. "Today I wanted to do tricks that people want to see and not standard stuff. I think I managed that really well." Lukas Müllauer missed out on qualifying for the final field of the best 16 and finished in 29th place.
