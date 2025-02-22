Historic victory! Svancer leads the overall standings

It was the first ever World Cup victory for an Austrian in slopestyle. The 20-year-old moved up from third place in the overall standings and is now 17 points ahead of Harrington. The halfpipe World Cup is already over, so the third-placed American Alex Ferreira can no longer score points. The decision will be made in mid-March at the final in Tignes, France, where another slopestyle and a big air are on the program.