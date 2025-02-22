Fire department rescues animal
Smoke in a room: Brasil the dog had to be ventilated
Two fire departments in Villach became lifesavers: they rescued a dog from a smoky apartment, gave it artificial respiration and took it to a vet.
Smoke was coming from the roof of an apartment building in the center of Villach, a caller reported on the emergency call at around 2.30 pm on Saturday. The Villach main fire station and the Vassach volunteer fire department were alerted immediately. The emergency call: smoke developing in the building, person in danger.
The emergency services heard the alarm sound of a smoke detector on the fifth floor. The interior attack was carried out via the stairwell and an external investigation from the roof was prepared using the turntable ladder.
As no one responded to the knock on the door, it was unclear whether anyone was still in the apartment. The door was forced open using a hydraulic door opener so that the one-bedroom apartment could be searched. The emergency services came across a small, frightened dog called "Brasil" - and immediately rescued the animal from the smoke. Breathing apparatus teams handed "Brasil" over to a police officer in the stairwell, who took the dog outside.
There, "Brasil" was given oxygen via a mask by firefighters from the main fire station. The dog was taken to a vet for further treatment," said Martin Regenfelder, deputy commander of the Villach main fire station.
The smoke in the apartment was caused by a saucepan on the stove. The apartment was cleared of smoke using a high-performance fan.
The two fire departments were deployed with seven vehicles and around 35 personnel, as well as the police.
