“Withdrawing a driver’s license is like emasculation”

It's an almost "classic" police report: a police spot check in Schärding on Saturday night ended in a wild chase. The officers noticed a 19-year-old local resident who was driving his BMW 630i Coupe far too fast. But instead of stopping, the young lead-footer accelerated. Six patrol cars took up the pursuit, which led to Passau and back again. In Schardenberg, the police broke off the pursuit because the novice driver had provoked several dangerous situations, speeding at 140 km/h through a 30 km/h zone. They picked him up at his address instead. The 19-year-old was under the influence of drugs. His license is gone and his powerful car was also temporarily confiscated for speeding.