Young mother attacked
Owner of biting dog has now turned herself in
The owner of the two dogs that attacked a young mother (32) near Gallneukirchen has now reportedly turned herself in to the police. As reported, she is said to have simply made off after the bloody attack by one of her animals. The police are now investigating the 67-year-old for negligent bodily harm.
"I can still feel the injury with every step I take, but the shock outweighs the pain. I think to myself all the time: 'What would have happened if my daughter hadn't been asleep but had been screaming? Astrid Hinterreiter (32) is still stunned.
Bite to the thigh
The young mother was attacked by two off-leash dogs on a country lane between Gallneukirchen and Engerwitzdorf in the Mühlviertel region on Wednesday morning. One of them even bit her on the thigh while she was out walking her seven-month-old daughter in a baby carriage. The owner of the two four-legged friends simply made off after the incident - as reported by the "Krone" newspaper.
On Friday, the search for the dog owner came to an end: "She turned herself in to the police," says Hinterreiter. The police have confirmed that there is now a suspect: a 67-year-old woman from Gallneukirchen. She is being investigated for negligent bodily harm. The accusation is that the owner failed to ensure that the dog was kept properly. The presumption of innocence applies.
Fierce discussions
The renewed dog attack and the owner's behavior are causing heated discussions. The reports on krone.at have been commented on more than 300 times. "How can you behave so irresponsibly?" asks one user.
Another reader criticized the fact that the four-legged friends were apparently running around freely: "I love animals, but a dog must be kept on a lead at the latest when other people are on the path. After all, you never know how a dog will react to strangers - as you can see here." But lawmakers also get their comeuppance: "Our wishy-washy laws on dog ownership are toothless and a waste of time."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
