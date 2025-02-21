Kitchen assistant stabbed colleague: Conditional prison sentence

Work colleagues celebrated before things escalated

The bloody incident took place on the night of July 2, 2024. The two colleagues from a pizzeria in Pinzgau had been partying and drinking with another colleague that evening. It is not entirely clear why an argument broke out. According to the prosecutor, a broken glass is likely to have aroused the accused's anger. She is also said to have told different versions during the interrogation and to have threatened to accuse her work colleagues of rape. Furthermore, she is said to have urged the two colleagues, including the victim of the knife attack, to give false testimony - namely to self-harm.