Bayern Munich vs. Frankfurt – 17.30 LIVE

Bayern Munich will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Bundesliga clash against third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday (5.30pm). The German soccer champions have recently had to settle for a draw twice in all competitions, with striker Harry Kane suffering a calf injury.
The Bayern fans had to watch on Tuesday as the Munich team shambled their way into the last 16 of the Champions League in stoppage time in the play-off match against Celtic Glasgow. It was a far from convincing performance, just three days after the goalless draw in the Bundesliga at Bayer Leverkusen, in which FC Bayern failed to muster a single shot on goal in the entire first half. Coach Vincent Kompany blamed a busy schedule for the poor performance, but knows he has to get the team back on track.
First clash fuels Frankfurt's hopes
In the domestic league, the club went into the weekend with an eight-point lead over Champions League round of 16 opponents Leverkusen. Bayern have an almost perfect home record at the Allianz Arena this season: ten wins in eleven home games and a total of 31 points. However, recent performances and the possible absence of Kane have raised hopes in Frankfurt of leaving Munich with a sense of achievement.
"We know that we need a top performance on the day," said Eintracht coach Dino Toppmöller. "But we showed in the first half of the season (in a 3-3 draw) that we have the weapons to hurt them. Especially in our transition game and, of course, with pace." Frankfurt have recently gone seven league games without defeat and have cemented themselves in third place in the table. "We had a very good first leg, we drove Bayern to despair at times," explained goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.
