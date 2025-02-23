Bayern Munich vs. Frankfurt – 17.30 LIVE

"We know that we need a top performance on the day," said Eintracht coach Dino Toppmöller. "But we showed in the first half of the season (in a 3-3 draw) that we have the weapons to hurt them. Especially in our transition game and, of course, with pace." Frankfurt have recently gone seven league games without defeat and have cemented themselves in third place in the table. "We had a very good first leg, we drove Bayern to despair at times," explained goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.