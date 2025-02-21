Slight upturn for the badly shaken construction industry

Questioning the sense - saving costs

In addition to "clearing out the legal requirements", the aim is also to closely examine where it is possible to deviate from standards without compromising on safety and quality. "The reduction of certain standards and requirements is already being implemented in non-profit housing construction in order to realize financially affordable apartments. Why not do the same for private housing?" asks Günther Amann, Chairman of the Property and Real Estate Trustee Group. While it is permissible to do without parking spaces, elevators and design councils in the state's "Wohnen 550" project, all of this is mandatory for private construction projects. "Given the right framework conditions, private developers could also contribute to making affordable housing possible," he is convinced.