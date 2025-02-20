The man who gets the big stars in front of the lens

"Krone": A central work in "Favourite Darkness" is your iconic portrait of David Bowie from 1980, in which he appears like a savior figure, a modern Jesus. Was this a conscious reference to your father, who was a pastor, or did your religious upbringing unconsciously pave the way?

Anton Corbijn: It's much simpler: David was in the play "The Elephant Man", which ran in Chicago - and that was simply his stage outfit. But the pose naturally evokes associations. I am aware of the interpretations that this portrait evokes. But I'm not deliberately trying to create religious iconography. For me, these symbols are natural because I grew up among them. Here and there they creep into my work. One example is the photo of Dave Gahan after a concert in 1993: exhausted, with all his scars. He was completely exhausted after the concert and collapsed in this pose. It was only later that I noticed the Jesus analogy.