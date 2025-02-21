Fendrich: “I am not afraid of death”

At 70, Fendrich is in good shape both physically and mentally and has big plans for the extensive tour. "A friend told me that at 70 I was already in the post-game period of life, so at some point you can't lie to yourself anymore. Time has become more precious, which is why I became an early riser. The two or three hours that I'm awake before everyone else is my 'me time'." When you talk about the aftermath of life - do fears and worries also interfere with everyday life? "Of course, thoughts about transience come up, but fortunately I'm in better shape than I ever imagined I would be at 70 - others are nowhere near as well off. I'm not afraid of death, but I am afraid of dying. After all, you never know how it will happen and you can never get that out of your mind completely."