Protest announced
Vehicle toll in New York to be abolished again
The White House has abolished the recently introduced vehicle toll in New York. The approval for the project will be revoked, the Department of Transportation announced. Since the beginning of January, the city has been charging most drivers nine US dollars (the equivalent of 8.60 euros) each.
However, the toll is a "slap in the face to the American working class and small business owners", said US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. US President Trump, who owns several properties in New York, had railed against the toll from the outset. "Manhattan, and all of New York, is saved," he wrote on his Truth Social platform. "Long live the king," he added.
There are some exceptions to the toll, for example for low-income earners. With a few exceptions, the toll zone applies to the entire southern part of Manhattan up to 60th Street. The toll was intended not only to reduce traffic, but also pollution. The money raised was planned for local and regional public transport and infrastructure projects.
Lawsuit announced
The toll should actually have been introduced last summer and cost 15 US dollars. However, New York Governor Kathy Hochul stopped the project at the time due to economic concerns. The fees were then lowered for the revised plan. There were protests and lawsuits against the controversial scheme, including from local residents.
The New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority has now announced that it will take legal action against the abolition of the tolls.
