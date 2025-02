Snowboarder crashed into ski instructor and drove off

The 21-year-old German was skiing as a ski instructor at the start of a group of pupils on the red-marked piste number 10 in the Kühtai ski area from the mountain station of the Drei-Seen cable car on the left-hand side of the piste. "She was making long turns when she was suddenly hit by a snowboarder coming from behind," said the police. The woman fell forward as a result of the collision, rolled over and was seriously injured.