“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home

Pit Bull dog Safira was simply abandoned by her former owner. Despite being eight years old, she is still very active and will be placed with experienced dogs who will give her security and stability. Safira is initially unsure of strangers, but once she has gained their trust, she is affectionate and loyal. When it comes to conspecifics, sympathy will decide whether she likes them or not. We are looking for a calm and structured home where she will be treated with loving consistency. Who would like to get to know Safira? Phone: 0732/247887.