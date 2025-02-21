Upper Austria
“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home
Not all pets are lucky enough to grow up in a safe environment. Here we present some animals with whom fate has not been so kind. They can be adopted.
Domino is about two and a half years old and still a little shy and reserved. The cat needs an owner who will show him lots of love and patience so that he can build up trust. He loves being outside and would also like to have the opportunity to explore the surroundings to his heart's content in his new home. Phone: 0732/247887.
The cockatiels Lichi and Bozo are both one year old and only want to move as a pair. They are a well-rehearsed team and are already looking forward to a home where they have enough space to fly. Phone: 0732/247887.
Dar is one and a half years old and is very good-natured, obedient and people-oriented. He also gets on well with cats and walks well on a lead. Who can offer Dar a home with a garden where he can romp around and play? Phone: 0664/3269848.
Long-haired cat Lucy is reserved at first, but once she has gained confidence, she shows her loving side. This four-year-old beauty also has a strong temperament and knows exactly what she wants and what she doesn't want. She doesn't think much of her conspecifics and would therefore like to live in her new home as an individual princess with the opportunity to go outside. Her owners should also have experience in keeping cats. Phone: 0732/247887.
Flippi (pictured) and Raya are ten months old and are looking for a home together. Although they don't like being stroked, they are very curious and exciting rabbits that you want to watch for hours. They currently live indoors and would like a species-appropriate home with plenty of space. Who will give this fluffy duo a chance?
Phone: 0732/247887.
Pit Bull dog Safira was simply abandoned by her former owner. Despite being eight years old, she is still very active and will be placed with experienced dogs who will give her security and stability. Safira is initially unsure of strangers, but once she has gained their trust, she is affectionate and loyal. When it comes to conspecifics, sympathy will decide whether she likes them or not. We are looking for a calm and structured home where she will be treated with loving consistency. Who would like to get to know Safira? Phone: 0732/247887.
