Shareholdings could be sold

Leoni plays an important role in the restructuring plan that Pierer Industrie AG submitted to the Wels Regional Court at the end of December. This is because in order to repay the bonds and promissory note loans of EUR 247.5 million by the end of 2026 and the end of 2027, the company, which is something like the head of the KTM Group, must raise liquid funds. To this end, money is to flow from the shareholders on the one hand, while the profit participation right relating to the sale of shares in Leoni AG is also expected to generate cash on the other. Further funds can also be generated through the strategic networking of SHW AG in Germany and Pankl Racing Systems AG in Austria, it is reported. There is even talk of selling shareholdings. However, nothing has happened in this respect yet.