Swimming only with the dolphins

Spice island instead of winter in Tyrol, school lessons instead of training in the indoor pool. Multiple World Championship and European Championship participant Lena Opatril is currently taking a break from swimming and fulfilling a long-cherished wish on the island of Zanzibar in Tanzania. "I've finished my teaching degree and have always wanted to teach abroad," explained the 25-year-old: "It's very interesting and a lot of fun. The children are all very nice and love going to school." For four weeks, the Oberperfer teaches English and mathematics in English at an elementary school.