AfD leader breaks off interview with ZDF in frustration
"I don't feel like it anymore": With these words, AfD candidate for chancellor Alice Weidel broke off filming with ZDF. The reason for this was a question about her main place of residence.
The 46-year-old was accompanied by a TV team for an extended period of time for a portrait. During a walk in her constituency of Überlingen on Lake Constance, an argument finally broke out with the ZDF journalist - because Weidel didn't like his question (see post below).
"It's a relatively large constituency in terms of area. How many inhabitants does the constituency have?" the politician was asked. Her answer: "Quite a few."
Weidel does not know the population
When asked, Weidel was unable or unwilling to clearly state or estimate how many inhabitants there are. The journalist then wanted to know whether it was her home. Weidel replied: "Yes, too." The AfD leader also explained that it was also her main residence.
This question was the straw that broke the camel's back
When the journalist also wanted to know from the candidate for chancellor how often she had spent the night in Überlingen last year, Weidel suddenly became angry and replied: "Yes, that's a suggestive question you're asking here. I won't answer it like that if it's put like that. Can we move on now?"
However, the journalist asked how he should ask the question. Weidel looked nervous and replied: "No, but certainly not like that. You don't ask other politicians how often they spend the night at home." And finally grumbled: "I don't feel like it anymore." Weidel then took the microphone and stopped filming.
Repeated fuss about Weidel's main residence
The background to the question: the AfD candidate for chancellor has always emphasized that her main residence is in Überlingen. However, Weidel lives with her family in Switzerland. Weidel has always vehemently denied accusations that her actual main residence is there.
Incidentally, the question of the number of inhabitants in her constituency of Lake Constance is also easy to answer. Around 243,000 people live here.
