After the terrorist attack

Villach carnival: first celebrity cancelation confirmed

Nachrichten
19.02.2025 06:00

After the terrorist attack in Villach, "Mr. Ferrari" Heribert Kasper does not feel like celebrating. He canceled his participation in the traditional carnival session, which is recorded for ORF.

0 Kommentare

He is actually always up for a laugh and can laugh at himself in particular. But due to recent events, it is time for Heribert Kasper to strike a serious note.

Usually a welcome guest at the Villach carnival, "Mr. Ferrari" would rather take a break this year.

Zitat Icon

I can't just laugh honestly into the cameras, because at the moment I don't feel like laughing at all.

„Mr. Ferrari“ Heribert Kasper

"Due to the horrific act in Villach, I am canceling my participation in this carnival session next Saturday," writes a severely dejected Kasper to the "Krone".

"Carinthian ambassador"
"I can't just laugh honestly into the cameras there, because at the moment I don't feel like laughing at all." His sympathies as "Carinthia ambassador" are "fully with the people of Villach and the state of Carinthia! However, I respect the decision of the Villach Carnival Guild to carry out the ORF recording."

"There will be a better time again"
However, the society warhorse is not completely discouraged by the madness and is looking positively to the future. "There will be a better time again," Kasper is certain.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

