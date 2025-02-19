After the terrorist attack
Villach carnival: first celebrity cancelation confirmed
After the terrorist attack in Villach, "Mr. Ferrari" Heribert Kasper does not feel like celebrating. He canceled his participation in the traditional carnival session, which is recorded for ORF.
He is actually always up for a laugh and can laugh at himself in particular. But due to recent events, it is time for Heribert Kasper to strike a serious note.
Usually a welcome guest at the Villach carnival, "Mr. Ferrari" would rather take a break this year.
I can't just laugh honestly into the cameras, because at the moment I don't feel like laughing at all.
„Mr. Ferrari“ Heribert Kasper
"Due to the horrific act in Villach, I am canceling my participation in this carnival session next Saturday," writes a severely dejected Kasper to the "Krone".
"Carinthian ambassador"
"I can't just laugh honestly into the cameras there, because at the moment I don't feel like laughing at all." His sympathies as "Carinthia ambassador" are "fully with the people of Villach and the state of Carinthia! However, I respect the decision of the Villach Carnival Guild to carry out the ORF recording."
"There will be a better time again"
However, the society warhorse is not completely discouraged by the madness and is looking positively to the future. "There will be a better time again," Kasper is certain.
