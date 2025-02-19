Farmer denies Nazi activities and counterfeit money deal

Nazi reactivation

After serving the prison sentence imposed for this, the man from Innviertel was immediately remanded in custody again in October 2024. The public prosecutor's office in Ried brought charges against the man for Nazi reactivation and possession of counterfeit money. The police had seized Nazi devotional objects (including daggers, pins with swastika and Reich eagle) on the property of the farmer and janitor, according to his own statement.