A key problem facing the economy is the acute shortage of qualified specialists. Many sectors, from industry and the skilled trades to care, are struggling with unfilled vacancies. Despite political measures to encourage the immigration of skilled workers, it is not possible to meet the demand. Germany, long known as the engine of the EU economy, has lost momentum in recent years. High energy costs due to the move away from fossil fuels and the nuclear phase-out, as well as a strict regulatory landscape, are making it difficult for companies to remain competitive.