RB boss looks back
Marko: “I could not and would not allow that”
Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko put a stop to Sebastian Vettel's Formula 1 comeback at the time. The four-time world champion had knocked on the door of his former team in 2022, but Marko "could not and would not allow it".
Vettel was shown the door at Aston Martin after the 2022 season. However, the German had not yet finished with the premier class and wanted to continue driving for another team. Due to a lack of alternatives, he knocked on Red Bull's door, according to Marko. A team with which Vettel won four world championship titles. But nothing came of the sensational comeback. "Sebastian would have liked to drive with us alongside Max Verstappen. But that wouldn't have made sense, not least to protect him. Max would have clearly beaten him and damaged Sebastian's reputation. I could not and would not allow that," the man from Graz explained to "F1 Insider".
Vettel open to Formula 1 return
Ultimately, Vettel was not offered a seat at Sauber either and has since retired from Formula 1, but is still toying with a comeback - if the opportunity presents itself. According to a report by the "F1 Insider" portal, the now 37-year-old is still keeping fit and is open to a cockpit in Formula 1.
New regulations will apply in the premier class from 2026. Experience shows that some driver contracts will then expire. It is possible that Vettel could then get a foot in the door with some teams ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
