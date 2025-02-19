Marko: “I could not and would not allow that”

Vettel was shown the door at Aston Martin after the 2022 season. However, the German had not yet finished with the premier class and wanted to continue driving for another team. Due to a lack of alternatives, he knocked on Red Bull's door, according to Marko. A team with which Vettel won four world championship titles. But nothing came of the sensational comeback. "Sebastian would have liked to drive with us alongside Max Verstappen. But that wouldn't have made sense, not least to protect him. Max would have clearly beaten him and damaged Sebastian's reputation. I could not and would not allow that," the man from Graz explained to "F1 Insider".