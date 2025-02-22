Drew Barrymore: The girl from “E.T.” turns 50

"Little Girl Lost"

The 40s have not been so easy for her, says Barrymore. The 2016 divorce from her third husband and father of her daughters, art dealer Will Kopelman, was particularly hard. "I thought nothing could be worse than what I went through as a child, but the divorce was so much worse. It just really shocked me and broke me as a person. I had two young children and didn't know what I wanted to do at work or in life. My dream family was falling apart and I didn't know how to put one foot in front of the other."