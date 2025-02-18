Future of Ukraine
Riyadh: Talks between Moscow and the USA begin
Almost three years after the start of the war in Ukraine, delegations from the USA and Russia have begun talks in Saudi Arabia for the first time. The fact that the head of the Russian sovereign wealth fund, Kirill Dmitriev , is taking part shows that the talks will focus on economic interests.
On the US side, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Middle East Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will take part in the meeting in Riyadh on Tuesday, while Moscow will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and presidential advisor Yuri Ushakov.
Meeting between Putin and Trump planned
These are the first talks at this level and in such a format since the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine on February 24, 2022. According to the Russians, the meeting will primarily focus on restoring bilateral relations between Moscow and Washington. A possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is also to be prepared.
In addition, "possible negotiations on a resolution on Ukraine" will be discussed in Riyadh. Trump had a telephone conversation with Putin last week and, in his own words, agreed to start negotiations on the future of Ukraine "without delay". Neither representatives of Ukraine nor Europe are at the table in Riyadh.
Russian negotiator: Trump "great problem solver"
Russian negotiator Dmitriev held initial talks with the US representatives ahead of the US-Russian foreign ministers' meeting in the Saudi capital Riyadh. In an interview with the US broadcaster CNN, he praised the people from US President Trump's camp as great problem solvers. "And I think that President Trump is a great problem solver."
As head of the Russian State Investment Fund, Dmitriev is tasked by the Kremlin with exploring the resumption of economic cooperation with the USA. He said that the Americans had not made any promises in the talks. Dmitriev also denied that Russia was primarily concerned with ending the sanctions. "It is important to build bridges. I think that relations between the USA and Russia are important for the world."
Selenskyj on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia
The USA and the other states in the G7 group have provided Ukraine with military and financial support over the past three years. Among other things, the interest on frozen Russian state assets has been made available to Ukraine. With Western aid, Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for almost three years. Russia controls around a fifth of Ukraine's territory, including the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which was annexed in 2014.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also traveled to the Gulf at the same time and met President Muhammad bin Zayed al-Nahyan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). On Wednesday - one day after the Russian-American meeting - he is also expected in Saudi Arabia.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.