Riyadh: Talks between Moscow and the USA begin

Selenskyj on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia

The USA and the other states in the G7 group have provided Ukraine with military and financial support over the past three years. Among other things, the interest on frozen Russian state assets has been made available to Ukraine. With Western aid, Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for almost three years. Russia controls around a fifth of Ukraine's territory, including the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which was annexed in 2014.