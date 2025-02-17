Celebrities at SNL50
Sabrina Carpenter radiantly beautiful in a naked dress
The late-night show "Saturday Night Live" hosted its big anniversary show SNL50: The Anniversary Special in New York on Sunday evening and the celebrities didn't need to be asked twice. Singer Sabrina Carpenter in particular put on a dazzling performance in a naked dress.
Sabrina Carpenter made probably the most sparkling appearance of the evening. She arrived in a gorgeous gown with numerous glittering stones, which also gave the impression that the singer was completely naked under the gossamer fabric.
Carpenter topped off the stunning look with glamorous waves and radiant make-up as well as large diamond earrings.
Sexy hourglass figure
Kim Kardashian showed off her hourglass figure in a skintight silver dress. Blake Lively, who posed with husband Ryan Reynolds on the red carpet, also opted for silver.
XXL leg slit
Miley Cyrus proved that classic black is always a good choice on the red carpet. The singer opted for an asymmetrically cut gown.
Actress Scarlett Johansson, on the other hand, wore a glamorous version of the little black dress with a peephole at the neckline. And Dakota Johnson attracted everyone's attention with a leg slit up to her hips.
Great cleavage
Lady Gaga also opted for a one-shoulder dress for the "Saturday Night Live" party. The singer and actress combined the smoky gray dress with black leather gloves.
In contrast, "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega wore a dress in the trend color of the year, which also beautifully highlighted her cleavage.
Crumb monster on the red carpet
Claire Danes exuded a touch of spring fever in a lime green gown with floral appliqués, while Cher's look provided plenty of glamor.
Especially cute: Emma Stone brought the nibbles for the show in a red popcorn dress.
And because the actress left quite a few crumbs on the black carpet on her way into the hall, her colleague Amy Schumer quickly cleaned up with a broom and dustpan.
