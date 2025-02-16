Luge: Schulte celebrates first World Cup victory

Schulte showed two flawless runs in her premiere success, each with the best run time, and had a respectable lead of 0.373 seconds over runner-up Fräbel. "That was a great race. I already got on well with the track in training and felt very comfortable on it. I'm just happy to finally be on top of the podium," said the 24-year-old artificial track luger. Prock, meanwhile, missed out on second place by just 4/1000.