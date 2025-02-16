Vorteilswelt
In South Korea

Luge: Schulte celebrates first World Cup victory

Nachrichten
16.02.2025 15:34

Former world champion Lisa Schulte claimed her first victory in the Luge World Cup in Pyeongchang on Sunday. The Tyrolean won on the 2018 Olympic track ahead of Germany's Merle Fräbel and compatriot Hannah Prock. Seventh-placed Madeleine Egle maintained her lead in the overall World Cup ahead of next week's final in China. Schulte won the singles mixed event together with Wolfgang Kindl, while Austria came second in the doubles mixed event.

Schulte showed two flawless runs in her premiere success, each with the best run time, and had a respectable lead of 0.373 seconds over runner-up Fräbel. "That was a great race. I already got on well with the track in training and felt very comfortable on it. I'm just happy to finally be on top of the podium," said the 24-year-old artificial track luger. Prock, meanwhile, missed out on second place by just 4/1000.

Exciting World Cup final in China
Schulte made up a lot of ground in the battle for the overall World Cup and is now only 20 points behind her team-mate Egle (590 points) ahead of the season finale in Yanqing in a week's time. German world champion Julia Taubitz (557) is 33 points behind the leaders.

Schulte and Kindl also showed in the final mixed competition that they were unbeatable in South Korea, winning ahead of Germany 1 and 2, with David Gleirscher and Hannah Prock taking fifth place. The overall World Cup in this new discipline went to Germany 1, while Austria's mixed doubles team of Selina Egle/Lara Kipp and Thomas Steu/Kindl were beaten by overall World Cup winners Germany 1 by two tenths of a second. Kindl thus achieved three victories and a second place in Pyeongchang this weekend.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
