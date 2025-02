Tom Cruise spotted on date with “Bond” beauty

Tom Cruise was married to Mimi Rogers in the 1980s. From 1990 to 2001 with Nicole Kidman and from 2006 to 2012 with Katie Holmes, with whom he has his only biological daughter Suri. Ana de Armas, known for the Bond film "No Time to Die" and her Oscar-nominated role as Marilyn Monroe in "Blonde", was in a relationship with Ben Affleck, among others. Most recently, she was linked to Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.