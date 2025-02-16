Liensberger: “I didn’t feel well afterwards”

Katharina Liensberger knows that she polarizes more than others among the ÖSV stars. "The criticism doesn't affect me as much because I can be very stubborn. The waving thing is already so ingrained in me, for me waving also means showing appreciation to the fans," explained the 27-year-old after winning slalom bronze. "It's a shame if someone doesn't understand me in that respect. But no matter how many voices there are, at the end of the day it's me and I don't want to pretend."