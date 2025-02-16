Vorteilswelt
Fixpunkt Klagenfurt

Europe’s cloud providers back Anexia founder

Nachrichten
16.02.2025 22:00

Anexia founder Alexander Windbichler has been elected to the board of the leading European lobby group for cloud providers. Europe's digital sovereignty is growing - and the Klagenfurt-based cloud expert will play a leading role in the future.

The European cloud industry is at a turning point: CISPE has repositioned itself to strengthen Europe's digital independence. With a purely European management structure, the association is working even more specifically for fair competitive conditions and digital sovereignty. Anexia will also be part of this decisive process in the future.

Anexia is also at the schools. (Bild: Tragner Christian/Christian Tragner)
Anexia is also at the schools.
(Bild: Tragner Christian/Christian Tragner)

100 data centers in 70 countries

Alexander Windbichler is a driving force behind sustainable and sovereign cloud solutions. The Klagenfurt native sees the election as confirmation of this commitment: "I am delighted to be part of the CISPE board from now on. CISPE has attracted attention in the recent past with its determined fight against Broadcom's competitive practices and the negotiations with Microsoft for fair market conditions - but this is just the tip of the iceberg. Europe's digital future must not be dictated by a few large global corporations. A strong, independent European cloud needs European leadership. This is exactly what CISPE is doing with its new management structure - and I am proud to be able to play an active role in shaping this development."

Anexia has offices in Vienna, Graz, Karlsruhe and New York. With 400 employees, the company serves 210,000 customers worldwide. Thanks to more than 100 data centers in over 70 countries, the Klagenfurt-based company has a unique market position. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Tragner
Christian Tragner
Folgen Sie uns auf