Fixpunkt Klagenfurt
Europe’s cloud providers back Anexia founder
Anexia founder Alexander Windbichler has been elected to the board of the leading European lobby group for cloud providers. Europe's digital sovereignty is growing - and the Klagenfurt-based cloud expert will play a leading role in the future.
The European cloud industry is at a turning point: CISPE has repositioned itself to strengthen Europe's digital independence. With a purely European management structure, the association is working even more specifically for fair competitive conditions and digital sovereignty. Anexia will also be part of this decisive process in the future.
100 data centers in 70 countries
Alexander Windbichler is a driving force behind sustainable and sovereign cloud solutions. The Klagenfurt native sees the election as confirmation of this commitment: "I am delighted to be part of the CISPE board from now on. CISPE has attracted attention in the recent past with its determined fight against Broadcom's competitive practices and the negotiations with Microsoft for fair market conditions - but this is just the tip of the iceberg. Europe's digital future must not be dictated by a few large global corporations. A strong, independent European cloud needs European leadership. This is exactly what CISPE is doing with its new management structure - and I am proud to be able to play an active role in shaping this development."
Anexia has offices in Vienna, Graz, Karlsruhe and New York. With 400 employees, the company serves 210,000 customers worldwide. Thanks to more than 100 data centers in over 70 countries, the Klagenfurt-based company has a unique market position.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.