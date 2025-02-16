Europe’s cloud providers back Anexia founder

Alexander Windbichler is a driving force behind sustainable and sovereign cloud solutions. The Klagenfurt native sees the election as confirmation of this commitment: "I am delighted to be part of the CISPE board from now on. CISPE has attracted attention in the recent past with its determined fight against Broadcom's competitive practices and the negotiations with Microsoft for fair market conditions - but this is just the tip of the iceberg. Europe's digital future must not be dictated by a few large global corporations. A strong, independent European cloud needs European leadership. This is exactly what CISPE is doing with its new management structure - and I am proud to be able to play an active role in shaping this development."