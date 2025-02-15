Vorteilswelt
Injured in Munich

Amok driver wanted to “send everyone to paradise”

Nachrichten
15.02.2025 16:46

The interrogation of the 24-year-old Afghan who drove into a group of people in Munich had to be aborted. He is accused of 36 counts of attempted murder (see video above).

0 Kommentare

Farhad N. has been questioned by investigators several times over the past three days. According to "Bild", he wanted to "send everyone to paradise". But the 24-year-old became increasingly confused and loud. The detectives had to break off the interview.

The federal public prosecutor's office has now taken over the investigation. "It is suspected that the act was religiously motivated and is to be understood as an attack on the free democratic basic order", the highest prosecuting authority in Germany announced. The Afghan remains in custody on 39 counts of attempted murder.

36 people were injured in the incident. (Bild: AFP)
36 people were injured in the incident.
(Bild: AFP)
Videos and the suspect's cell phone are still being analyzed. (Bild: AFP)
Videos and the suspect's cell phone are still being analyzed.
(Bild: AFP)

Guido Limmer, deputy chief of the Bavarian State Office of Criminal Investigation, reveals details of the investigation: "We will evaluate videos, but also the suspect's cell phone, for example."

Meanwhile, new information has emerged about the life of the suspected assassin. "I knew him, he was always nice. A friend of mine lived next door to him. She told me that a few days before the crime, he often shouted around in his apartment - loudly. He also cried a lot," a neighbor told the newspaper "tz".

It also became public that Farhad N. had said goodbye to his family before the crime. "I won't be here tomorrow," the young man wrote to his relatives in Arabic.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Kronen Zeitung
Kronen Zeitung
