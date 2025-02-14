Stadlober praises
“Winter fairytale!” Saalbach World Championships already more successful
Giant slalom world champion Raphael Haaser has surprisingly led Austria's ski team back to second place in the medal table behind Switzerland (3/4/3) ahead of the final World Championships weekend.
"It's a winter fairytale on all levels," enthused ÖSV President Roswitha Stadlober on Friday. With two gold, three silver and one bronze, the Saalbach-Hinterglemm 2025 title fights are already more successful than those in Schladming 2013 even before the slalom weekend.
At least according to the medal color. In Schladming, red-white-red won eight medals, including two gold and "only" two silver (4 bronze).
The ÖSV boss is still speculating about growth these days anyway. "We are sold out this weekend, it will be a madhouse and maybe there will be another medal. My statement that we are the dangerous outsiders has come true," Stadlober stated.
Austria experienced its most successful World Championships of all time in Chamonix in 1962 (6/4/5). The Saalbach competitions in 1991 occupy third place in the all-time best list (5/3/3). At the last World Championships in Courchevel/Meribel, the Austrians were left without a gold medal (0/3/4).
"Worked hard"
Giant slalom gold by Haaser "means a lot. I am happy for the entire support team, who have worked hard," said ÖSV Secretary General Christian Scherer. "We must continue to work hard so that these successes are not a one-off, but a tradition that we Austrians are used to."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
