Fierce attack
Vance sees Europe as the biggest problem for Europe
US Vice-President JD Vance has lamented the loss of democracy and freedom of expression in Europe, to the astonishment of the heads of state present. In his fiery speech at the Munich Security Conference, he declared these issues to be the greatest threat to the continent.
This is much more worrying than external threats from Russia or China, for example, said Vance on Friday afternoon in Munich. Or as he put it: "The danger from within." The Republican feared that "common values" would be lost. Vance cited the EU Commission's action against the lack of moderation in social networks as an example of a loss of freedom of expression. For the American, this falls under censorship.
The US Vice President also cited examples of anti-Christian incidents in Sweden and the UK. Europe was "afraid" of its own voters, Trump's right-hand man complained. He cast doubt on the USA's continued support for the continent.
First of all, European governments need to be clear about what there is to defend. "If you're afraid of your own voters, America can't do anything for you, and you can't do anything for the American people who elected President Trump," he said.
Vance explained that shutting out votes "protects nothing" and is "the surest way to destroy democracy." President Trump, on the other hand, is a role model in listening to all sides. Vance believes that "firewalls" do not work - and thus calls for the normalization of far-right forces.
On Ukraine, Vance merely said that he was certain that a "sensible solution" could be found. He spent the rest of his speech talking down Europe.
At the end of his speech, he quoted the Polish Pope John Paul II: "Do not be afraid," he said in his inaugural sermon in 1978. "We should not be afraid of our people, even if they express views that do not agree with their leadership." Afterwards, he received sparse applause in a room that for the most part seemed pretty stunned.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.