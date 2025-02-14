Wanted to "clean up"
Weapons cache discovered among politicians’ grandchildren
Crime thriller about a right-wing terror cell! In a hunting lodge in Lower Austria, 30 kilos of ammunition, among other things, were stashed for "Day X", as the suspects called it. The police unearthed the stash and put an end to the haunting ...
The area around the Kronsegg castle ruins in the Waldviertel region of Lower Austria is usually a popular destination for excursions. Nobody suspected that right-wing conspirators had stashed a cache of weapons for a planned coup d'état in a hunting lodge there.
The explosive investigation into the "Saxon separatists" has been underway in Germany, Poland and Austria since the beginning of November last year.
Militia wanted to conquer and cleanse areas
According to the information gathered so far by the internationally cooperating security authorities, the right-wing terrorist group is suspected of wanting to conquer areas in eastern Germany by force of arms or carry out ethnic cleansing within the population with a specially formed neo-Nazi militia on a "Day X".
The clues in the thriller also lead to the well-known family of a recently deceased former FPÖ politician. This is because two of the suspects temporarily arrested in Germany during an operation carried out by around 450 officers on behalf of the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office are the grandchildren of the blue veteran.
The hiding place of the accused young men: the forester's lodge in Lower Austria, which the family had rented from the municipality for decades. During the large-scale raid carried out at a total of 20 locations, officers from the State Security and Intelligence Directorate also took a close look at the hideout. And in the process, the constitutional protectors made a disturbing discovery.
Thousands of rounds of ammunition and tactical military vests
In addition to relevant Nazi items such as devotional objects, photos and even paintings, a total of 30 (!) kilos of ammunition were confiscated.
Some of the thousands of rounds were bullets from the Second World War found in the ground with probes, but there was also new ammunition. In addition, a modern silencer and various items of tactical equipment and "uniforms" such as military vests.
The politicians' grandchildren are now being investigated on suspicion of re-activation. The presumption of innocence applies.
