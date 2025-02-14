“Shaping an era!” Musiala extends his contract with Bayern

Sporting Director Max Eberl: "Top clubs all over the world are looking for difference players - and Jamal Musiala stands out once again. He shapes the present of FC Bayern, he will also shape the future and is a face of our new generation. In Jamal, we have convinced one of the most sought-after players in the world to stay at FC Bayern for the long term. With players like this, we are sending a strong signal to everyone that FC Bayern is also a force to be reckoned with in the future."