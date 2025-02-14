Contract until 2030
“Shaping an era!” Musiala extends his contract with Bayern
Jamal Musiala and FC Bayern have also agreed to extend his contract. As the club announced on Friday, the young star has signed a new contract until 2030. Musiala is "here to shape an era", the German record champions wrote on X.
"I am very happy: FC Bayern is one of the most important clubs in the world, I took my first steps into professional soccer here and I am convinced that I can achieve great things with this club in the coming years. I feel at home in the city of Munich and at the club with our great fans. We have big plans together - I'm looking forward to everything that's coming," said Musiala in a press release.
Bayern President Herbert Hainer: "What a wonderful early present for the 125th anniversary of FC Bayern for the club and its fans: people go to the stadium because of Jamal Musiala, he is an absolutely exceptional player, sometimes you get the feeling that gravity doesn't apply to him. My compliments to our sporting management and the board. Today is a very good day for FC Bayern."
Sporting Director Max Eberl: "Top clubs all over the world are looking for difference players - and Jamal Musiala stands out once again. He shapes the present of FC Bayern, he will also shape the future and is a face of our new generation. In Jamal, we have convinced one of the most sought-after players in the world to stay at FC Bayern for the long term. With players like this, we are sending a strong signal to everyone that FC Bayern is also a force to be reckoned with in the future."
Sporting Director Christoph Freund: "Jamal Musiala always creates ingenious solutions with his outstanding skills on the pitch - that's his gift. Despite his young age, he is already taking on a lot of responsibility: you can tell that he internalized the FC Bayern philosophy early on at the FC Bayern Campus. We look forward to tackling further major goals together with him in the coming years."
