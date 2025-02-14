Wild chase
Drugged and raced through the city in strange cars
Two young men had a wild and anything but safe chase with the police in Klagenfurt. They sped away from the officers at more than 120 km/h. And they were also under the influence of drugs.
Two cars were traveling far too fast on Rosentaler Straße in Klagenfurt. The police immediately took up the chase. "The two drivers sped away from us at more than 120 km/h," the police announced. Although the two men were asked to stop, they didn't think about it.
Only a traffic accident stopped one of the drivers, while the other continued to flee. The 17-year-old Syrian national, whose car was no longer roadworthy due to the accident, is suspected of having driven the vehicle under the influence of narcotics, the report continues. "He refused to be presented to the medical officer and also does not have a driving license."
"The car could not be stopped for the time being, but the driver, a 19-year-old Russian national living in Villach, could be identified by name thanks to witness statements," the police added. During the night, the damaged car was found in a parking lot in Viktring without any occupants. There is no trace of the 19-year-old.
Cars stolen
"The cars belong to a vehicle rental company and were taken without authorization," the police report and must conduct further investigations.
