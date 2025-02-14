Community building drama
Daughter waited for weeks next to dead father
A dramatic family tragedy shakes a Viennese council estate: a 51-year-old daughter waited for weeks next to the body of her deceased father until she was finally rescued by the fire department.
This human tragedy goes straight to the heart! The 51-year-old is estimated to have spent a month next to her deceased father in a Viennese council apartment before the two were discovered by emergency services last weekend, as the "Krone" newspaper has now learned.
Tip from Slovakia set the ball rolling
It is probably also due to the anonymity of the big city that the drama remained undiscovered for so long. And it took a tip-off from outside the city. Another daughter of the deceased - who lives in Slovakia - raised the alarm after she was no longer able to contact her father and her sister, who was affected. The last contact with her relatives is said to have taken place around the turn of the year.
On Saturday evening, the emergency services finally arrived at the municipal housing estate in Herzgasse in the southern district of Favoriten. After the fire department had broken down the door, the stairwell was immediately filled with a pungent stench. The partially decomposed body of the 80-year-old man was lying in the bedroom, his daughter, who was also in need of care, was watching over him.
Daughter barely survived
What an ordeal! At least the daughter is likely to survive. Even if only just. She was completely emaciated and dehydrated and would probably only have lasted a few more days. The 51-year-old received emergency medical treatment and was taken to a nearby hospital.
A routine forensic autopsy was carried out on the body to determine both the cause and the time of death. After the possibility of third-party involvement was ruled out, the case was filed.
There had been a strange smell in the house for some time, but I had no idea. Such a terrible story.
Ein Nachbar, der anonym bleiben möchte
A "Krone" local inspection on Thursday shows once again how things often go with neighborly help in big cities. Neither the week-long "disappearance" of father and daughter nor the massive blue light operation on Saturday were particularly noticeable in the large housing estate. Sad ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.