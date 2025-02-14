Wheel clamp could not stop “rolling bomb”

But why are trucks taken off the road in the first place?

Scherleitner knows the sins of the hauliers and their drivers all too well: "We catch most of them at the checkpoint in Kematen am Innbach, where we have a test pit and a brake test stand: rusted-through frames, tires worn down to the fabric or diesel particulate filters that have been cut out are common. A pipe is often inserted instead of the filter, or the filters are cut through and reinserted. This then shows up in the emissions value."