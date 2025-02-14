Vorteilswelt
"Woman in Gold"

Schneider sparkles at the Opera Ball in her own creation

Nachrichten
14.02.2025 05:00

The countdown to the Opera Ball on February 27 is on - and one person in particular is looking forward to it this year: Silvia Schneider. She is celebrating her ORF debut at this year's Ball der Bälle and will be sparkling in a particularly magical way!

0 Kommentare

Around two weeks before the Opera Ball, the gorgeous gowns of the ORF presenters were presented. And Silvia Schneider naturally opted for one of her own creations for her big TV premiere at the State Opera.

Inspired by glittering ball nights
"My design was inspired by the glittering nights of the Viennese ball season," Schneider told the Krone about her dream in gold.

Silvia Schneider was inspired by "the glittering nights of the Viennese ball season" when creating her gown. (Bild: ORF/Thomas Ramstorfer)
Silvia Schneider was inspired by "the glittering nights of the Viennese ball season" when creating her gown.
(Bild: ORF/Thomas Ramstorfer)

Because: "These nights are so special - radiant, classic, playful and a little romantic. That's the atmosphere I wanted to capture in my dress. I wanted to create something that was not only elegant, but also enveloped in a certain magic."

Over 100 hours of work went into her magical gown. (Bild: ORF/Thomas Ramstorfer)
Over 100 hours of work went into her magical gown.
(Bild: ORF/Thomas Ramstorfer)

However, the presenter, who worked with couturier Liliya Semenova on her creation, went on to say that the realization of the design also "took a lot of time". "It took over 100 hours of work to create the dream in gold: A 'Woman in Gold' for the ball of balls."

"Incredible honor"
Schneider also revealed that being able to host the Opera Ball means a lot to her. "For me, the Opera Ball is the highlight of the Viennese ball season and a symbol of elegance and tradition. It is an incredible honor to be part of this historic event and to be able to accompany it with my work. I approach the task with great respect."

Weichselbraun in a tulle gown
The other ORF presenters will also be making glamorous appearances in front of the camera in their ball gowns this year. Mirjam Weichselbraun, for example, will present in a couture bustier dress that was handmade with the greatest passion and precision in the studio of JCH Juergen Christian Hoerl.

Mirjam Weichselbraun will host the Opera Ball in a couture bustier dress by JCH Juergen Christian Hoerl. (Bild: ORF/Thomas Ramstofer)
Mirjam Weichselbraun will host the Opera Ball in a couture bustier dress by JCH Juergen Christian Hoerl.
(Bild: ORF/Thomas Ramstofer)

Inspired by the majestic beauty of opera and ballet, it embodies the highest level of craftsmanship - passion, devotion and timeless grace - and envelops the silhouette with lightness and grace. Every detail reflects the perfect balance between classic elegance and modern design.

Inspired by the Opera Ball motto
Teresa Vogl will be wearing a two-piece couture gown, consisting of a bodysuit and a swinging ball skirt, from the current "Flower of Life" collection by designer Eva Poleschinski.

The floral gown by Teresa Vogl is a reference to the Opera Ball's motto "Baroque Painting". (Bild: ORF/Thomas Ramstofer)
The floral gown by Teresa Vogl is a reference to the Opera Ball's motto "Baroque Painting".
(Bild: ORF/Thomas Ramstofer)

The uniqueness of the gown is partly due to the fabric - this special macramé lace captivates with its multicoloration, giving it a three-dimensional look. The floral freshness of the gown is a reference to this year's ball motto "Baroque Painting".

Great color and glittering gown
Marion Benda will cut a great figure in an evening gown by Talbot Runhof, which she will wear with jewelry by Juwelier Wagner, just like all the other presenters.

Marion Benda will be wearing a Talbot Runhof gown made of flowing tulle. (Bild: ORF/Thomas Ramstorfer)
Marion Benda will be wearing a Talbot Runhof gown made of flowing tulle.
(Bild: ORF/Thomas Ramstorfer)

This gown is made of flowing tulle, special accents besides the beautiful color are the floor-length cape and the iconic Talbot Runhof draping.

Lilian Klebow will shine in a sequin dress by Michel Mayer. (Bild: ORF/Thomas Ramstorfer)
Lilian Klebow will shine in a sequin dress by Michel Mayer.
(Bild: ORF/Thomas Ramstorfer)

And Lilian Klebow will also be back at the ball of balls for the program "Alles Opernball" (28.2., 20:15, ORF 1) - this year in a high-necked sequin dress draped at the waist and made of Vorarlberg embroidery by Austrian designer Michel Mayer.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
