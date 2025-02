Increased beer deposit – who is the secret winner?

For a long time, it remained a secret when the deposit on returnable glass bottles of beer would be raised. There was no question that it would have to go up. In the end, it rose by eleven cents to a total of 20 cents. Why wasn't a uniform deposit of 25 cents raised straight away? "That was the subject of the negotiations. In the end, everyone was able to agree on 20 cents," says Florian Berger, Managing Director of the Brewers' Association.