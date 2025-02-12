Animal information board
A loving warning: “Caution – gnawing activities!”
"Beavers live and work here" - these signs around the Silbersee lake and along the Drau are currently used to lovingly warn against falling trees.
"We currently have two rather hungry beaver families that have settled at the Silbersee and along the Drau," says the official message from the city of Villach on social media.
According to this, "Justin and Co." are currently nibbling passionately on anything that looks like wood and, above all, delicious bark.
But the cute rodents have also already set up their "tents" along the Warmbach to the Gail - leaving their burrows and tracks behind. A routine everyday life for the beavers, but one that also entails dangers. This is also the reason why extra information boards have now been erected in the Drau town.
"Beavers live and work here. Due to their gnawing activities, trees near the banks can fall over" - according to the animal warning. At the same time, the employees of the City Green Department go on daily "patrols" along the Drau to check the paths along the river. "Because nibbled trees in our 'beaver creek' could actually topple over and pose a danger," as the amusing story goes.
Removing the beaver families or even releasing them for shooting, as has already been done in other Carinthian regions (for example in Völkermarkt), is definitely not planned by the city of Villach upon request. This has been met with great applause, especially among the population - as numerous comments on social media prove.
